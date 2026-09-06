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Home / Punjab / Gangster-turned-politician Gurpreet Singh Sekhon joins AAP ahead of 2027 Punjab polls

Gangster-turned-politician Gurpreet Singh Sekhon joins AAP ahead of 2027 Punjab polls

Inducting Sekhon, Punjab CM Mann says a person should not be judged merely by his past; Sekhon thanks supporters, lauds the CM for his initiatives

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Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, Updated At : 07:30 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann inducts gangster-turned-politician Gurpreet Singh Sekhon into the AAP fold at a rally in the Zira subdivision of Ferozepur district on Sunday. Tribune Photo
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Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann formally inducted gangster-turned-politician Gurpreet Singh Sekhon into the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fold at a rally in the Zira subdivision of Ferozepur district on Sunday by placing a party scarf around his neck.

Addressing the gathering, Mann, in an apparent reference to Sekhon, said that a person should not be judged merely by his past, asserting that circumstances could sometimes push people towards the “wrong” path.

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Mann’s remarks assume significance as Sekhon had a controversial past, and his name had figured in several criminal cases, including the high-profile Nabha Jailbreak case.

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Mann’s public endorsement of Sekhon and his emphasis on a person’s intentions and changing circumstances have fuelled political speculation that Sekhon could be pitched as the party’s candidate from the Zira Assembly constituency in the upcoming polls.

On the occasion, sitting AAP MLA Naresh Kataria from Zira, Amritpal Singh, MLA from Bagha Purana, Gurdit Singh Sekhon, MLA from Faridkot, Davinder Singh Laddi, MLA from Dharamkot, besides other senior AAP functionaries, were also present.

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Earlier, in his address, Sekhon thanked his supporters who had reached the venue from Mudki, Ferozeshah, Talwandi Bhai, Ghall Khurd, Zira and adjoining areas, adding that it was because of their support that he had been able to reach this level.

Sekhon lauded the CM for his initiatives. He also praised Mann for writing to the Punjab Governor seeking parole for Jagtar Singh Hawara so that he could meet his ailing mother, besides bringing an anti-sacrilege bill in the Assembly.

Sekhon’s entry into the AAP assumes significance particularly because of his influence among sections of the local electorate and his recent involvement in social and political activities.

Although the CM himself came to formally induct Sekhon into the AAP, he did not mention the possibility of fielding him in the upcoming polls.

At present, the AAP has a sitting MLA from Zira, Naresh Kataria, who was also present on the stage along with local AAP leaders. However, his camp has reportedly been upset over the recent move to induct Sekhon into the party fold.

Kataria did not respond to calls from the media and evaded queries about the possibility of being replaced by Sekhon in the upcoming polls.

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