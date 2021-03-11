Ferozepur: Gangsters 'clash' in jail, 6 injured

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, June 2

At least six inmates were injured following a clash between two rival groups in the central jail on Wednesday night. Though none of the jail officials confirmed the incident on record, sources said the gangsters lodged in the jail clashed with one another due to which a few of them were seriously injured. The injured were taken to the Civil Hospital for treatment and brought back the same night.

Mansa cops had taken gangster Manpreet Singh Manna on production warrant on May 30 from this jail in connection with the Sidhu Moosewala case. Meanwhile, two gangsters were booked following the recovery of mobile phones from their possession in the central jail.

#punjab gangsters