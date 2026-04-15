A garment shop owner was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Moga on Wednesday. His body was found slumped inside his Mahindra Scorpio near Chaudharywala village on the Moga-Jalandhar road.

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The victim, identified as Garry, ran a ready-made garment shop in Dharamkot. On Wednesday morning, he had briefly visited his shop before telling his brother he was stepping out to get his vehicle washed. He did not return thereafter.

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When repeated phone calls went unanswered, family members tracked his vehicle using GPS and found him in a bloodied and unresponsive state inside the SUV. He was taken to Moga Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

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Police said Garry had been receiving threatening calls in recent weeks and had been provided police security. However, the gunman assigned to him was not present at the time of the incident.

Police have begun scanning CCTV footage along the route and are investigating all possible angles, including personal enmity and prior threats.

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Garry is survived by his wife and two children. No arrests have been made so far.