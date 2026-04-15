icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Garment shop owner shot dead in Punjab's Moga; body found in SUV

Garment shop owner shot dead in Punjab's Moga; body found in SUV

Victim had received threats and was under police protection; CCTV footage being scanned, no arrests so far

article_Author
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 02:50 PM Apr 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A garment shop owner was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Moga on Wednesday. His body was found slumped inside his Mahindra Scorpio near Chaudharywala village on the Moga-Jalandhar road.

Advertisement

The victim, identified as Garry, ran a ready-made garment shop in Dharamkot. On Wednesday morning, he had briefly visited his shop before telling his brother he was stepping out to get his vehicle washed. He did not return thereafter.

Advertisement

When repeated phone calls went unanswered, family members tracked his vehicle using GPS and found him in a bloodied and unresponsive state inside the SUV. He was taken to Moga Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Advertisement

Police said Garry had been receiving threatening calls in recent weeks and had been provided police security. However, the gunman assigned to him was not present at the time of the incident.

Police have begun scanning CCTV footage along the route and are investigating all possible angles, including personal enmity and prior threats.

Advertisement

Garry is survived by his wife and two children. No arrests have been made so far.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts