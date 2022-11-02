Sahnewal: Gas leak at Giaspura factory, 5 taken ill

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, November 1

At least five persons fell ill and were rushed to a hospital after liquid carbon dioxide gas from a truck at WelTech Equipment and Infrastructure Limited in Giaspura early this morning.

The victims are reported to be out of danger. The incident took place at 7.15 am today. As the gas began to leak, smog and darkness engulfed the area in no time. The workers immediately called the superviser, who closed the safety valve and made arrangements for oxygen supply which acted as an antidote. As the flow of the wind was towards the adjoining Gaurav Knitwears, five workers of the factory fell unconscious.

Ludhiana Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rahul Chaba along with National Disaster Response Force (Ladowal) Assistant Commandant, Municipal Corporation (MC) fire tender staff, Sub Divisional Magistrate (West), Tehsildar, MC Joint Commissioner and police personnel reached the spot.

ADC Chaba said a magisterial inquiry had been entrusted upon three members under the chairmanship of SDM (West) to be assisted by the District Industries Centre General Manager and Ludhiana Factories Deputy Director.

Gagandeep Singh from WelTech Equipment and Infrastructure Limited shared that liquefied carbon dioxide gas is non-inflammable and non-hazardous. The workers mainly fell unconscious due to a panic situation. All workers are safe and have been reported to be out of danger, he said.