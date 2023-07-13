Gastroenteritis cases surface in 24 villages

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 12

Cases of gastroenteritis, skin allergies, fever and hypertension were being reported from flood-hit areas. People with diabetes were being provided with required medicines by the Health Department.

In Madala Channa village, locals have been distributing medicines to fellow villagers, complaining of stomach and skin-related issues. “The deluge is taking a toll on our health too,” said a woman from the village.

Health officials said cases were expected to increase in coming days. “When water starts to recede, there would be influx of various diseases,” a senior official said.

Health officials said as many as 24 villages were affected. A total of 13 teams along with mobile units have been constituted to handle the situation.

Dr Raman Sharma, Civil Surgeon, said in a few days, the cases of gastroenteritis and skin infections may increase. “We are prepared for any untoward situation. Regular announcements are being made to tell people that they can visit the medical camps,” said the Civil Surgeon.