Gaurav Yadav appointed Punjab DGP with 2-year minimum tenure

The Punjab Government on Friday issued orders appointing 1992-batch IPS officer Gaurav Yadav as Director General of Police (Head of Police Force), Punjab, with a minimum tenure of two years.

The order was issued in the name of the Governor by the Department of Home Affairs (Home-I Branch). The Tribune reported earlier that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had approved Yadav’s appointment on Thursday.

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Yadav was appointed from a panel of three IPS officers empanelled by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The other two officers on the panel were Dr Sharad Satya Chauhan and Harpreet Singh Sidhu.

In a letter dated July 1, 2026, the UPSC had empanelled the three officers as suitable for the post from among the names forwarded by the state government. Yadav, born on April 16, 1969, belongs to the 1992 batch of the Indian Police Service.

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“On consideration of the panel received from the Union Public Service Commission, the Governor of Punjab is pleased to appoint Shri Gaurav Yadav IPS as Director General of Police (Head of Police Force), Punjab,” the order stated.

According to the order, Yadav’s tenure will be for a minimum of two years from the date he assumes charge. It refers to the Supreme Court’s directions dated September 22, 2006, and July 3, 2018, in the Prakash Singh and Others vs Union of India and Others case on police reforms.

The order was signed by Alok Shekhar, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Home Affairs.