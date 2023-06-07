Gaushala in-charge seeks pre-arrest bail in bribe case

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, June 6

Four days after the Faridkot police booked the SP (Investigation), a DSP, a sub-Inspector, the in-charge of a gaushala and a political leader for allegedly taking Rs 20 lakh from a dera head as bribe in a murder case, one of the accused, Sant Malkeet Das, Bir Sikhan Wala village gaushala in-charge, today filed an application in the court seeking anticipatory bail in the case. The court has issued a notice to the state for June 13 over the anticipatory bail application.

#Faridkot