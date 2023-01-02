Gear up for 2024 General Election, SAD president tells party workers

Agwan (Gurdaspur), January 1
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal today visited the Yaadgar-E-Shaheedan gurdwara. He was accompanied by Ravi Karan Kahlon, general secretary of the SAD, and senior leader Virsa Singh Valtoha.
He also paid a visit to Guru Nanak Dev Public School at Jaurian village in the district, where Kahlon had assembled nearly 300 party workers.
Addressing the gathering, Sukhbir told the workers not to get bogged down by the Assembly poll results and work with full vigour for the 2024 General Election.
Sukhbir also visited the residence of Satwant Singh at his native village Agwan, 30 km from Gurdaspur.
Satwant was one of the assassins of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He and Beant Singh had gunned down the former PM at her New Delhi residence on October 31, 1984.
He stayed at their house for nearly an hour.
Satwant’s mother, Bibi Pyar Kaur, showed the belongings of her son to Sukhbir. These included a handwritten note written by Satwant to his family.
She also presented a turban and a siropa to the SAD president.
