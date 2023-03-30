Gear up for bypoll, BJP tells cadre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 29

Blowing the poll bugle, the BJP today told its cadre that the Jalandhar bypoll was a precursor to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and asked it to be ready.

Multiple meetings of party leaders were chaired by incharge of the Punjab unit Vijay Rupani.

Rupani asked local leaders to strengthen the party’s organisational structure. He said each worker would be given specific duty and would remain in the field from April 1 till the day of the polling.

Earlier, state’s general secretary (organisation) M Srinivasulu said they would review the organisational structure and dormant office-bearers would be changed.

Party state president Ashwani Sharma said the Jalandhar bypoll was important and the party will not have an alliance with any party.

He told the workers that the Jalandhar bypoll was the just beginning and their real aim was the 2014 Lok Sabha poll.