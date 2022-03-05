Ukraine crisis: Get kids out of war zone first, Centre urged

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, March 4

Individual efforts by students to escape from Ukraine are being appropriated by the Centre, claim students who have returned recently. The government was taking credit of safe evacuation, however, in reality the ground situation was quite different, they say.

Migrate them to Indian colleges The Centre should make efforts to migrate Indian medical students to Indian colleges to ensure their education does not suffer. Dr Harish Kumar, father of Arjun Batish

The students, who were welcomed by their parents on their return, said merely arranging flights from neighbouring countries of Ukraine could not be termed evacuation. “It involves pulling out people from war zones, not from a safe location. Majority of us reached the neighbouring countries at our own risk. We didn’t get any help from the Indian Embassy,” claimed Sawandeep Kaur, who returned on Friday afternoon.

Arjun Batish, a student of Kharkiv National Medical University, said he along with other students had to take the risk of fleeing Kharkiv to Kyiv on their own. “After spending three days at a school near the Indian Embassy in Kyiv, we took a train to the Polish border. Thereafter, a native couple helped us cross over to Poland through the Zosin border. There was no role of the Indian Government till then.” He said the government should make efforts to evacuate students from Kharkiv.

