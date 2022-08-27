Get ready to shell out more at Ladhowal toll plaza from September 1

Tribune News Service

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara/Phillaur, August 27

Travelling from Phillaur to Ludhiana in your own car will take a toll on your pocket as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to increase the toll rates. The increase in the toll rates will come into force at the Ladhowal toll plaza from September 1.

The toll plaza is situated alongside the Sutlej at Ladhowal between Phillaur and Ludhiana.

Confirming this, Ladhowal toll plaza manager Sarfraz Ahmed said every car owner will now have to shell out Rs 150 for single journey (presently Rs 135) and Rs 225 for multiple journeys (presently Rs 200) to travel a distance of merely 12 km from Phillaur to Ludhiana.

Light vehicle owners will pay Rs 265 for single journey (presently Rs 235) and Rs 395 for multiple journeys (presently Rs 350)

Sarafraz said buses and trucks will pay Rs 525 for single journey (presently Rs 465) and Rs 790 for multiple journeys (presently Rs 700) while other heavy vehicles will have to pay Rs 845 for single journey (presently Rs 750) and Rs 1265 for multiple journeys (presently Rs 1120).

Sarfraz said that monthly passes of the commuters residing in 10 km radius will cost Rs 150 per month while commuters residing in 20 km radius will also have to pay Rs 300 per month.

He said only minimal hike have been made, which is an annual exercise. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, Dr Navjot Singh Dahia and Parminder Mehta haves opposed the increase in the toll rates.

They said government or private companies should provide better roads and improved infrastructure before increasing the toll tax. They said the increase would badly affect short-distance travellers. They urged the government to review its toll-revision policy in the interests of short distance travellers.