Ghaggar’s level rises to 744 ft in Moonak

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, August 26

As rain continues to batter Himachal Pradesh, water level in the Ghaggar has touched 744 ft in Moonak, Sangrur.

Sukhpal Singh, a flood-affected farmer from Moonak, said, “Three days ago, the water level in the Ghaggar was 732 ft. Now, it has reached 744 ft. The weak embankments of the river might create more problems for farmers in the coming days.”

Another farmer Mehar Singh said though the Drainage Department had plugged all 72 breaches on the banks of the Ghaggar between Khanauri and Kadail villages, the officers concerned should regularly patrol the area.

“We saw the worst flooding of our lives last month. For many days, officers failed to undertake repair works and floodwater submerged our fields,” said Darshan Singh.

In Sangrur district, floods have so far destroyed paddy sown on an area of 38,000 acres, pushing many farmers under debt.

Gursharan Virk, Executive Engineer, Drainage Department confirmed that the water level had been rising in the Ghaggar.

“Water level has increased to 743.9 ft in the Ghaggar. However, there is nothing to worry about as we are monitoring the situation. Our officers are regularly patrolling the area,” he added.

