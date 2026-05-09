Ghanaru Royals lift Anandpur Sahib Premier League title in Ropar

Ghanaru Royals lifted the Anandpur Sahib Premier League trophy after defeating Thaluh Warriors in the final match on Friday, in Nangal Cricket stadium, as thousands of sports lovers gathered to witness a final knock that merged cricket, politics and cultural entertainment into a mega public event.

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The final match, organised under the patronage of Minister of School Education, Punjab, Harjot Singh Bains, who transformed the playground into a fair-like venue packed with enthusiastic spectators, youth groups, supporters and local residents.

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While Ghanaru Royals emerged champions, Thaluh Warriors secured the second position and Kanchera Riders finished third in the tournament.

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The tournament witnessed participation from 161 teams from villages across the Anandpur Sahib constituency.

The event reflected a new trend where sports tournaments are increasingly becoming platforms for political outreach and social mobilisation.

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The presence of political leaders, celebrities and senior officials, along with repeated announcements highlighting government initiatives and sports infrastructure, gave the programme the character of both a cricket carnival and a political show of strength.

Addressing the gathering, Harjot Singh Bains said the league was launched to channel the energy of youth towards sports and away from drugs and social evils.

“Playgrounds with modern facilities are proving to be a gift for villages. The youth are returning to sports and such tournaments are creating a healthy atmosphere in society,” Bains said.

Political observers viewed the tournament as a part of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s broader strategy to strengthen its connect with rural youth through sports and cultural engagement.

Ghanaru Royals received Rs 1.5 lakh as the winning team and Rs 10 lakh given for development of the village. The runners-up Thaluh Warriors were awarded Rs 1 lakh for the team and Rs 5 lakh for their village, while Kanchera Riders received Rs 51,000 for the team and Rs 2.5 lakh for the village.

Apart from team prizes, the organisers also announced individual honours. The man of the tournament received Rs 50,000, while the best batsman and best bowler were awarded Rs 21,000 each.

All 161 participating teams were provided with separate jerseys and cricket kits, giving the event a professional league-like appearance and boosting the morale of local players.

Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh performed before a packed audience in the open arena, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

Organisers described the Anandpur Sahib Premier League as one of the biggest rural cricket tournaments organised in the area in recent years.