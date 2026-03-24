Ghanauli residents block Ropar-Nalagarh road over hike in Himachal entry tax

Tension simmering along the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border spilled onto the roads on Monday as farmers and local residents from the Ghanauli area in Ropar district blocked traffic on the Ropar-Nalagarh road for nearly two hours, protesting against the steep hike in entry tax imposed by the Himachal Pradesh government.

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Raising slogans against the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government, the protesters demanded an immediate rollback of the revised entry toll, warning of intensified agitation if their concerns are not addressed. The blockade disrupted vehicular movement on the busy inter-state route, causing inconvenience to commuters and transporters alike.

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The protest was led by local activist Gaurav Rana, who cautioned that the agitation could escalate in the coming days. “If the Himachal government goes ahead with its decision to increase the entry toll from April 1, we will block all roads connecting Punjab to Himachal,” he said.

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At the heart of the unrest is the sharp increase in entry tax from Rs 70 to Rs 170 levied on vehicles from other states entering Himachal Pradesh. The decision has triggered widespread resentment among residents living in border areas, many of whom frequently cross the state boundary for work, trade, and daily needs.

Several such toll barriers exist along the Punjab-Himachal border in Ropar district, particularly in areas adjoining Una and Solan districts, amplifying the impact of the hike. Locals on both sides of the border argue that the increased levy will hurt small traders, daily commuters, and transport operators who rely on seamless inter-state movement.

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The issue has also gained political traction in Punjab. During the recently concluded Budget session of the Punjab Assembly, the Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ropar, Dinesh Chadha raised the matter, urging the state government to respond firmly. He proposed imposing a reciprocal entry tax on vehicles registered in Himachal Pradesh.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema assured the Assembly that the matter would be examined from a legal standpoint. Meanwhile, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains recently indicated that while the state may consider imposing higher entry tax on Himachal-registered commercial vehicles, common commuters would likely be spared.

Despite these assurances, anger continues to build in border villages, with residents calling the Rs 170 entry tax unjustified and burdensome. Many fear that the move will strain long-standing economic and social ties between communities on either side of the border.

With the April 1 deadline approaching, all eyes are now on the Himachal Pradesh government’s next move, even as protests threaten to intensify and disrupt key inter-state routes in the region.