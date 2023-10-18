‘Ghar wapsi’ of former Punjab Congress leaders on October 20

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 17

Amid opposition over the re-joining of former Congressmen, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring today chaired a meeting of senior leaders, paving the way for the ‘ghar wapsi’ of several leaders on October 20.

Those who attended the meeting included Brahm Mohindra, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Rana KP Singh, Tripat Rajinder Bajwa, Rana Gurjeet Singh, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal and Sadhu Singh Dharamsot among others. Partap Singh Bajwa was not present as he away to his constituency.

Sources said it was pointed out in the meeting that the top state leaders appeared more interested for the post of the CM for the 2027 Assembly poll.

Warring said former cabinet ministers Balbir Sidhu, Gurpreet Kangar and Raj Kumar Verka, former MLAs Mohinder Rinwa, Hans Raj Josan and Jit Mohinder Sidhu had expressed their desire to join the Congress a few days ago.

Besides Rajinder Singh (ex- SSP) and Jiwanjot Kaur, daughter of ex-Deputy Speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti, also decided to join the party.

