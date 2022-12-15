Farmers to gherao toll plazas in Punjab from today

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 14

Members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) will gherao toll plazas on the national highways from December 15. Sarwan Singh Pandher, state general secretary, KMSC, said they had decided to intensify the struggle for their demands

Following the lackadaisical attitude of the government towards the issues of the farmers, the KMSC has prepared an action plan. “We have decided to make roads toll-free for public from December 15 to January 15,” said Pandher. The organisation would also ensure that salaries of toll employees during the period were paid by the companies, he said.

Pandher said instead of making policies for the benefit of public, the government was working for a few business houses, while the public was suffering from unemployment and poverty. He said in the age of information technology, people were becoming aware of their rights and gearing up to force the governments to work in the right direction by holding protests.