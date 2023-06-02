‘Ghost’ beneficiaries of welfare schemes axed in Punjab, Rs 3.39cr saved

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 1

Punjab has removed 10.67 lakh ghost beneficiaries for availing government subsidies and saved Rs 3.39 crore by doing so. This data has been sent by the state to the Government of India.

The Government of India has sought information from Punjab regarding estimated savings ever since subsidies were given to the beneficiaries through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

In a letter to the state government, the Cabinet Secretariat of the Government of India had also asked the state to submit data on duplicate/ghost beneficiaries removed by them for illegally claiming the subsidies from the government under the Central schemes. The issue had reportedly also been discussed in the meeting of Inter-State Council. Sources say that before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led Union Government wants to present to the people the blueprint for saving money in Central schemes by implementing the DBT.

The Centre also wants to account for the remaining leakages in welfare schemes with the DBT.

The beneficiaries of the National Food Security Mission, which is given ration by the Department of Food and Supplies, have been linked with the Aadhaar card. As a result, about 1.16 lakh duplicate beneficiaries have been identified.

The Government of India is also asking for information about the amount of ration that has been saved by cancelling these ration cards. Subsidy on domestic gas cylinders is also available through ‘direct payment’.