Ghost consumers in Punjab burn hole in PSPCL's pocket

Aman Sood

Patiala, January 8

Despite getting subsidised power worth crores of rupees, ghost consumers continue to cause huge losses to Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL). While the corporation has managed to check some pilferage, it continues to incur huge transmission loss.

As per an official assessment, the border zone (including Amritsar and Tarn Taran) has 79 feeders where transmission loss is more than 70 per cent. Of these, 13 feeders have more than 90 per cent loss. The west zone has 57 feeders with 70-90 per cent loss.

Most losses in 12 divisions, including Tarn Taran, Patti, Ajnala, Amritsar, Bhikhiwind, Sangrur, Patran, Lehragaga and Malout

“For every 100 units supplied to these feeders, there is no accountability for 70-90 units. We feel helpless as our inspection teams have to face the wrath of farm unions and local politicians,” said a top PSPCL official. According to the PSPCL, 12 divisions reporting high losses are Tarn Taran, Bhikhiwind, Patti, city divisions in Amritsar, Ajnala, Sangrur, Patran, Lehragaga, Malout, Baghapurana, Bhagtakalan and Zira.

“Many villages are getting supply from feeders where the transmission loss is 90 per cent. It means only a few consumers in such villages do not resort to power theft,” said VK Gupta, spokesperson, All-India Power Engineers Federation. Power worth Rs 800-1,000 crore was stolen per year and there was an immediate need to check this, he added. The count of loss-making feeders (more than 15 per cent loss) has come down to 2,737 from 3,308 last year, but the situation remains worrisome.

