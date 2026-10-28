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Home / Punjab / 'Ghost' sureties under probe: Fraudulent bail racket busted in Moga, Faridkot

'Ghost' sureties under probe: Fraudulent bail racket busted in Moga, Faridkot

Investigations into a case registered at Police Station South Moga revealed that a person currently lodged in jail orchestrated a fraudulent bail scheme from behind the bars

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 10:14 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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A nexus exploiting the judicial system has come to light following a major breakthrough by the Moga CIA staff, exposing an organised racket that manufactured fake identification and property papers to help hardened criminals secure bail through "ghost" sureties.

​The operation unravelled following an official communication from the Court of Judicial Magistrate Ist Class, Moga.

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Investigations into a case registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station South Moga, revealed that a person identified as Jaspreet Singh, alias Zaid Black, who is currently lodged in jail, orchestrated a fraudulent bail scheme from behind the bars.

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​According to police, Jaspreet Singh's wife, Anuja, connived with two unidentified accomplices to manufacture forged identity and property documents. The syndicate prepared a fake Aadhaar card in the name of Jarnail Singh, son of Lachhman Singh of Jhandeana Garhi village, alongside a forged panchayat member card in the name of Harjinder Singh. These fabricated papers were deployed in court to secure interim relief and bail for the accused.

This Moga syndicate mirrors a growing pattern of fraudulent bail rackets plaguing district courts in the region. In a parallel case recently spotlighted in Faridkot, police launched a sweeping probe after an accused managed to secure release by submitting the identity and property credentials of a deceased landowner from Machaki Kalan village. In that instance, accomplices posed as guarantors and provided false testimonies before the court, only for the fraud to be exposed during post-bail verification.

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​Such rackets typically operate by preying on the surety process, utilising fake Aadhaar cards, counterfeit panchayat member identification, and fabricated land ownership deeds to act as ghost sureties for criminal syndicate members. Investigators note that these syndicates often charge substantial fees per case to bypass judicial checks.

​The Faridkot police had earlier cracked down on similar syndicates following directives from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, where petitions highlighted organised efforts to manipulate court ecosystems using counterfeit property and identity papers.

​The Moga police stated that a rigorous interrogation of the suspects in custody was under way to dismantle the entire chain of document forgers and identify other beneficiaries of the fake bail network.

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