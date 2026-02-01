Giani Harpreet seeks probe into ‘sale’ of Mohali gurdwara land

Two days before the SGPC executive meeting here on February 19, Giani Harpreet Singh, president of SAD Punar Surjit, a breakaway Akali faction, on Tuesday sought a free and fair probe into the ‘sale’ of Gurdwara Amb Sahib land in Mohali.

Accusing the SGPC of shielding its official, he demanded that committee members from Mohali and opposition members should be included in the probe team.

On the complaint of SGPC secretary Partap Singh, the Mohali police had registered a case of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy against seven persons, including a gurdwara manager, in connection with the alleged sale of Gurdwara Amb Sahib’s land at Saini Majra village, near IT City, on February 9.

Alleging a cover-up, Giani Harpreet Singh said the committee withdrew shrines falling under Section 85 of the Sikh Gurudwara Act from Partap Singh and gave them to additional secretary Gurinder Singh Mathrewal on February 13. He questioned the hurried moves, which raised a suspicion.