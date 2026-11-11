Giani Harpreet Singh, Chandumajra trade barbs over SAD (Punar Surjit) deserters, leadership

A war of words has erupted between Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) president Giani Harpreet Singh and former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, with the latter questioning the former Akal Takht Jathedar’s leadership and alleging his absence during crucial political developments in Punjab.

The verbal duel, marked by sharp personal barbs and references to Gurbani, comes a day after Giani Harpreet Singh lashed out at party deserters during a rally at Reru Sahib in Sahnewal.

Without naming anyone directly, Giani Harpreet Singh took a dig at those who had left the party, quoting the Gurbani verse, “Thagai seti thag ral aaiya saath bhi eko jeha” (The deceiver joins with other deceivers, and their company is all the same).

He also used a colloquial expression to target the deserters, saying, “Jado uthna nai thukya si mainu odo vi pata nahi si, jado chatya mainu odo vi pata nahi si,” taking a swipe at those whom he apparently accused of opportunism.

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In a sharp response, Chandumajra questioned Giani Harpreet Singh’s performance as president of SAD (Punar Surjit), describing him as an “absentee chief” and alleging that he had failed to stand by party workers during critical moments.

Using a Punjabi retort, Chandumajra said, “Do sir judiyan de koi chandra marda bhani.” (When two heads come together, some mischief-maker tries to drive a wedge between them.)

“Our differences with Giani Harpreet Singh are only over policies and programmes,” Chandumajra said.

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He alleged that when party workers were protesting against the ruling dispensation during the block samiti elections, Giani Harpreet Singh was holidaying in the US.

Recalling his political struggles, the former MP said he had spent a considerable part of his life in jail for political and Panthic causes.

“During the Emergency, I spent 21 months in jail. During the Dharam Yudh Morcha, I was booked under the National Security Act (NSA) and sent to jail for another two years. I was also kept in jail for eight months and tortured for a month for highlighting the issue of youths being killed in fake encounters,” he said.

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“I am neither an opportunist nor someone who entered politics for cheap political gains. We had high expectations from Giani Harpreet Singh that he would lead us and take the Akali Dal forward. However, he (Harpreet Singh) completely fizzled out as president and remained absent on crucial occasions when there was a need to corner the government,” Chandumajra alleged.

He cited the cases of Mohanjit Sheron, who was allegedly assaulted by the police for showing black flags to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a rally, and Gulzar Singh of Peer Vanjara village, who died by suicide.

“Leaders from all opposition parties stood by Mohanjit Sheron, but Giani Harpreet Singh remained absent. Similarly, he was nowhere to be seen when Gulzar Singh of Peer Vanjara village died by suicide,” he said.

He also alleged that Giani Harpreet Singh was the last to mourn the killing of anti-drug activist Palvinder Singh Jhota.

Chandumajra also accused the SAD (Punar Surjit) leadership of not being comfortable with the idea of a united Panthic front, despite the directions issued from the Akal Takht's Fasil (dais), of which Giani Harpreet Singh was a part.

“We have repeatedly maintained that all Panthic organisations should bury their differences and form a united front, in accordance with the directions issued from the Akal Takht. However, it appears Giani Harpreet Singh is not comfortable with the alliance, which is indirectly helping the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). I am not saying he is working as an agent of the state government, but his actions are certainly raising questions,” he said.

On Tuesday, SAD (Punar Surjit) ruled out joining any political arrangement involving the Shiromani Akali Dal, dealing a setback to the BJP's efforts to forge an alliance with different Akali factions.

Addressing a meeting of party leaders and workers at Reru Sahib in Sahnewal, Giani Harpreet Singh said, “If the BJP enters into an agreement with the SAD, we will consider it anti-Sikh and strongly oppose it.”

Chandumajra is among several prominent leaders who have quit the Punar Surjit group. Others include Surjit Singh Rakhra, Manpreet Singh Ayali, Barjinder Singh Brar, Charanjit Singh Brar and Iqbal Singh Jhundan.

While Rakhra has joined the AAP and is likely to contest from Samana following the resignation of the sitting MLA, who has joined the BJP, Barjinder Singh Brar has returned to the Akali Dal. Charanjit Singh Brar has also joined the BJP.

Ayali and Jhundan are currently spearheading the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De (AD-WPD) in the absence of its chief, Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh.