Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj slams Sonia over ’84 riots account in book

Acting Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, on Sunday criticised Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over her account regarding the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in her book, Belonging: A Journey of Love, calling them inappropriate.

During a press conference after the bhog ceremony of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota at the Diwan Hall of Takht Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo, Gargaj said her remarks were unjustified and should neither have been written nor spoken.

“The woman (Sonia Gandhi) belongs to that family. The period mentioned in the book was when Bhindranwale was sitting inside the Darbar Sahib, which is the central place for Sikhs. They should apologise to the Sikh panth for the genocide. We condemn her remarks. She should not run away from the facts,” he said.