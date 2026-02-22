DT
Giani Raghbir Singh issues counter-ultimatum to SGPC, says won't hold back from sharing 'truth' with sangat

Giani Raghbir Singh issues counter-ultimatum to SGPC, says won’t hold back from sharing 'truth' with sangat

The move comes after the SGPC had given a 72-hour ultimatum to him on February 19, one day after he held a media briefing in Jalandhar levelling corruption charges against the SGPC and Badals

article_Author
Neeraj Bagga
Amritsar, Updated At : 03:09 PM Feb 22, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Giani Raghbir Singh, Head Granthi of Golden Temple. File photo
Golden Temple Head Granthi Giani Raghbir Singh — former Jathedar of the Akal Takht — today served a 72-hour counter-ultimatum to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), seeking a reply to his corruption allegations against the panel.

The move comes after the SGPC had given a 72-hour ultimatum to him on February 19, one day after he held a media briefing in Jalandhar levelling corruption charges against the SGPC and Badals.

In a video message today, Giani Raghbir Singh said he had performed his religious duty by speaking out the truth. He was responding to the SGPC ultimatum, asking him to provide written evidence supporting his allegations.

Giani Raghbir Singh said he had raised relevant facts with the media and he would not hold back from sharing the truth with the Sangat (community).

He said he came to know about the SGPC notice through social media as he was out of Punjab at that time.

Giani Raghbir Singh alleged that when irregularities were occurring within the organisation on a daily basis — including on issues for which the “SGPC pradhan” had himself apologised to the Sangat — it was unjustified to issue notices to those raising questions.

He also claimed that he had documents and evidence related to every question raised. He said the fight was not against any particular person, but was aimed at maintaining the sanctity and transparency of religious institutions.

