Giani Raghbir Singh takes charge as Akal Takht Jathedar.

Amritsar, June 22
Giani Raghbir Singh took charge as the Akal Takht Jathedar here on Thursday.
Golden Temple's Additional Head Granthi Giani Amarjit Singh offered him a 'dastar' on the occasion.
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, along with heads of various Sikh organisations, was present on the occasion.
