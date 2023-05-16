Giaspura: Rs 18L relief each for victims’ kin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 15

The government has sanctioned a compensation of Rs 18 lakh for next of kin of each of the 11 deceased in the Giaspura gas leak incident in Ludhiana.

The incident had occurred on the morning of April 30 in the thickly populated area of Ludhiana. It is believed that hydrogen sulphide and carbon monoxide gases were found in high concentration at the site of the tragic incident, and are believed to have caused the deaths.

A day after the tragedy struck, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had ordered that Rs 20 lakh compensation be given to each of next of kin of the deceased. The government had on its own earlier sanctioned Rs 2 lakh for them. Keeping in view the NGT orders, the remaining amount of Rs 18 lakh was sanctioned for the families of the victims today.