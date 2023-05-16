Giaspura: Rs 18L relief each for victims’ kin

Chandigarh, May 15
The government has sanctioned a compensation of Rs 18 lakh for next of kin of each of the 11 deceased in the Giaspura gas leak incident in Ludhiana.
The incident had occurred on the morning of April 30 in the thickly populated area of Ludhiana. It is believed that hydrogen sulphide and carbon monoxide gases were found in high concentration at the site of the tragic incident, and are believed to have caused the deaths.
A day after the tragedy struck, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had ordered that Rs 20 lakh compensation be given to each of next of kin of the deceased. The government had on its own earlier sanctioned Rs 2 lakh for them. Keeping in view the NGT orders, the remaining amount of Rs 18 lakh was sanctioned for the families of the victims today.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Power play, DK Shivakumar puts off Delhi visit
Siddaramaiah in Delhi | Decision on CM’s post after wider co...
No separate authority for Kuki areas, Manipur CM junks MLAs’ demand; meets Amit Shah
Biren Singh shares intel on militants’ role in Manipur viole...
Poll in mind, Dushyant Chautala meets JP Nadda on way ahead
Meeting amid buzz over BJP, JJP going solo in Haryana