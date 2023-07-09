 Giaspura: Hydrogen sulphide formed due to industrial chemicals, finds magisterial probe : The Tribune India

Giaspura: Hydrogen sulphide formed due to industrial chemicals, finds magisterial probe

File photo



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, July 8

The committee of officials from multiple departments led SDM (West) Harjinder Singh has opined that the sudden release of high concentration of hydrogen sulphide (H2S) gas, the leakage of which from a roadside manhole at Giaspura here on April 30, had claimed 11 lives, including five of a family, was due to release of chemicals in sewer from various industrial units.

In its report, a copy of which is with The Tribune, the magisterial probe, however, stated that the exact source of industrial effluents that had been released into sewers was not yet known and was a matter of investigation.

“The PPCB reports point out the existence of a number of industrial units (both authorised and illegal) in the vicinity, which have been discharging metals and acid into sewer lines,” the report submitted to the DC has mentioned.

The magisterial probe has recommended an audit of treatment and discharge of wastewater of more than 1,000 electroplating units in the city through the CETP operated by JBR technologies.

“Without this information, it cannot be ruled out that there has been no illegal discharge of untreated waste of electroplating industry (containing heavy metals as well) into the sewer lines of Ludhiana,” the report states.

The SDM further reported that it seemed that the incident might have occurred due to some chemical reaction of some acids/metals with sewer gases/sewage, which could have led to a sudden release of very high concentration H2S gas for a short period of time leading to death of 11 persons instantaneously.

“This seems likely based on reports of high concentration of metals and very low pH levels showing acidification of the sample,” the SDM said.

The probe further observed that H2S gas had been released into the air from a limited area for a limited time which led to breaking and blackening of manhole covers.

