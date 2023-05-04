 Giaspura tragedy: Depts pass the buck : The Tribune India

Giaspura tragedy: Depts pass the buck

Giaspura tragedy: Depts pass the buck

ASHWANI DHIMAN



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 3

Even as multiple departments continue to pass the buck for death of 11 persons, including five of a family in the Giaspura gas leak incident on April 30, the ‘toxic nullahs’ continue to dot different parts of Ludhiana.

While separate inquiries commissioned by the civil and police authorities are still in progress to find out the exact reason for the tragedy, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) Chairman Adarsh Pal Vig has called a meeting of officials concerned to discuss the issue on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said reports of samples taken from the spot were still awaited. “SDM (West) has been assigned the magisterial probe to ascertain the exact cause and identify the culprits,” she said.

Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the SIT quizzed PPCB and MC officials, besides recording the statements of the area residents. “We are trying to pinpoint those responsible for the tragedy and ascertain the role of enforcement agencies,” he said, while adding that the accused would be dealt with sternly.

At least four departments were responsible for managing and checking the flow of effluent that cause pollution and pose grave threat to the public lives. While the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB) and the MC were responsible for checking the domestic effluent discharge, the Punjab Energy Development Authority (PEDA), civic body and the PWSSB were supposed to manage and act against the pollution caused by dairy waste effluent discharge. The PPCB was the sole agency responsible for acting against the industrial effluent flow.

Sandeep Bahl, Chief Environmental Engineer, PPCB, remained incommunicado despite calls and messages.

While, the PWSSB and the MC has to ensure proper management and stop unscientific and flow of domestic effluent, the PPCB has been empowered to take care of the issues related to industrial effluent discharge.

For dairy waste effluent, which was segregated into two parts – cow dung and liquid waste – the PEDA was responsible for construction of biogas plants, the MC for management of dairy waste and the PWSSB was liable for setting up the effluent treatment plants (ETPs) for liquid waste management.

The recent audit had confirmed that at least 765 MLD of wastewater was generated within the MC limits of Ludhiana, most of which flows into the sewer lines and open nullahs that further falls into Buddha Nullah, a seasonal tributary of Sutlej.

The 47.55-km-long Buddha Nullah bisects Ludhiana into two parts and 14-km of it passes through Ludhiana city alone. While 625 MLD domestic effluent was generated daily, industrial and dairy waste effluent discharge was estimated at 134 MLD and 6 MLD, respectively.

Under the ongoing Rs 840-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project, the treatment capacity of 846 MLD has been planned for the estimated waste generation of 765 MLD.

MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal said over 50 per cent of the total awarded amount has already been spent to achieve 80 per cent work for Buddha Nullah rejuvenation. “In order to check the 137 MLD industrial effluent discharge into the Buddha Nullah, all the industrial units have either been connected to the common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) or had installed their own captive ETPs,” she disclosed.

PPCB chief calls meeting

While separate inquiries commissioned by the civil and police authorities are still in progress to find out the exact reason for the tragedy, the Punjab Pollution Control Board Chairman Adarsh Pal Vig has called a meeting of officials concerned to discuss the issue on Monday

Quizzed PPCB, MC officials

We are trying to pinpoint those responsible for the tragedy. The SIT has quizzed the PPCB and the MC officials, besides recording the statements of the area residents. — Mandeep Singh Sidhu, Police Commissioner

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US

2
Punjab

Beant Singh assassination case: Supreme Court refuses to commute Balwant Singh Rajoana's death penalty

3
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

4
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

5
Nation

'Anurag Thakur tried to suppress the matter', alleges wrestler Vinesh Phogat amid protest

6
Business

Auditor named in Hindenburg report resigns from Adani company

7
Diaspora

Ajay Banga becomes first Indian-American to head World Bank

8
Nation

PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar

9
Nation

SC allows women wrestlers' counsel to submit in sealed cover additional material on allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan

10
Trending

Tamil actress embraces post-divorce life with peculiar photoshoot, calls it a message to ‘voiceless’ women

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor
Entertainment

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May
Chandigarh

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it
Haryana

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it

Morinda sacrilege accused dies in Mansa civil hospital
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

Top News

Wrestlers allege night attack by Delhi cops, SC hearing today

Wrestlers allege night attack by Delhi cops, SC hearing today

Heavy security turns Jantar Mantar into fortress

11 on way to wedding killed in SUV-truck collision in Chhattisgarh

11 on way to wedding killed in SUV-truck collision in Chhattisgarh

Ahead of hearing, wrestlers allowed to file sealed affidavit against WFI chief

Ahead of hearing, wrestlers allowed to file sealed affidavit against WFI chief

2 militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

2 militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

This is the second encounter in the last 24 hours in the Val...

Karnataka Elections: Hanuman Chalisa recital to counter Congress

Karnataka Elections: Hanuman Chalisa recital to counter Congress

POLL GAMES Bajrang Dal sees danger to ‘dharma’ | Gets VHP su...


Cities

View All

Woman found murdered in car, lover’s hand suspected

Woman found murdered in car, lover’s hand suspected

3 miscreants target scrap dealer

Child rights panel member visits Pingalwara

Residents submit memo to MLA Sohal over traffic woes

Uncertainty over move continues; residents, officials still wait for policy

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

HC puts brakes on bypassing of main bus stand in Mohali

HC puts brakes on bypassing of main bus stand in Mohali

20 new AC buses to ply on 11 long routes from today

CHB mulls more spending powers for senior officers

Mercury up, still 9 notches cooler

20-yr-old girl gives lease of life to three

ED on AAP MP’s notice: Only 1 of 4 mentions in chargesheet wrong

ED on AAP MP’s notice: Only 1 of 4 mentions in chargesheet wrong

SUV hits biker, drives with body on roof

AAP holds meet in private school

AAP holds meet in private school

Fulfilling people’s dreams my sole purpose, says Cong candidate

Thieves decamp with cash, gold

Patchwork ahead of CM’s roadshow

Woman, son shot at in Phagwara village

SIT quizzes Ludhiana MC, PPCB officials for 7 hours

SIT quizzes Ludhiana MC, PPCB officials for 7 hours

NGT joint panel to visit site on Monday

Four days on, residents still in shock, await info on toxic gas leak incident

Vigilance questions ex-MLA Vaid for fifth time in DA case

Didn’t get enough time to speak: Arora on finishing one year as Rajya Sabha MP

Kin block PSPCL gates seeking jobs, benefits

Kin block PSPCL gates seeking jobs, benefits

Wheat arrival crosses last year’s figure

Varsity bureau resumes publication

SKM backs protesting wrestlers, demands arrest of WFI chief