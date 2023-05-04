Giaspura tragedy: Depts pass the buck

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 3

Even as multiple departments continue to pass the buck for death of 11 persons, including five of a family in the Giaspura gas leak incident on April 30, the ‘toxic nullahs’ continue to dot different parts of Ludhiana.

While separate inquiries commissioned by the civil and police authorities are still in progress to find out the exact reason for the tragedy, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) Chairman Adarsh Pal Vig has called a meeting of officials concerned to discuss the issue on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said reports of samples taken from the spot were still awaited. “SDM (West) has been assigned the magisterial probe to ascertain the exact cause and identify the culprits,” she said.

Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the SIT quizzed PPCB and MC officials, besides recording the statements of the area residents. “We are trying to pinpoint those responsible for the tragedy and ascertain the role of enforcement agencies,” he said, while adding that the accused would be dealt with sternly.

At least four departments were responsible for managing and checking the flow of effluent that cause pollution and pose grave threat to the public lives. While the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB) and the MC were responsible for checking the domestic effluent discharge, the Punjab Energy Development Authority (PEDA), civic body and the PWSSB were supposed to manage and act against the pollution caused by dairy waste effluent discharge. The PPCB was the sole agency responsible for acting against the industrial effluent flow.

Sandeep Bahl, Chief Environmental Engineer, PPCB, remained incommunicado despite calls and messages.

While, the PWSSB and the MC has to ensure proper management and stop unscientific and flow of domestic effluent, the PPCB has been empowered to take care of the issues related to industrial effluent discharge.

For dairy waste effluent, which was segregated into two parts – cow dung and liquid waste – the PEDA was responsible for construction of biogas plants, the MC for management of dairy waste and the PWSSB was liable for setting up the effluent treatment plants (ETPs) for liquid waste management.

The recent audit had confirmed that at least 765 MLD of wastewater was generated within the MC limits of Ludhiana, most of which flows into the sewer lines and open nullahs that further falls into Buddha Nullah, a seasonal tributary of Sutlej.

The 47.55-km-long Buddha Nullah bisects Ludhiana into two parts and 14-km of it passes through Ludhiana city alone. While 625 MLD domestic effluent was generated daily, industrial and dairy waste effluent discharge was estimated at 134 MLD and 6 MLD, respectively.

Under the ongoing Rs 840-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project, the treatment capacity of 846 MLD has been planned for the estimated waste generation of 765 MLD.

MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal said over 50 per cent of the total awarded amount has already been spent to achieve 80 per cent work for Buddha Nullah rejuvenation. “In order to check the 137 MLD industrial effluent discharge into the Buddha Nullah, all the industrial units have either been connected to the common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) or had installed their own captive ETPs,” she disclosed.

