Gidderbaha MC president, father booked in forgery, cheating cases

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Gidderbaha Municipal Council president Gaurav Jain “Chinu” and his father and former council president Subhash Jain “Lily” have been booked in two cases of alleged forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

The cases were registered at the Punjab State Crime Police Station, Mohali, following complaints by Chinu’s cousin, Sanjeev Jain, a Gidderbaha resident who currently lives in Panchkula, Haryana.

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Amarjit Singh Bansal, Rupinder Singh Bansal and Rakesh Kumar have also been booked. The complainant has alleged that a fake power of attorney was prepared in his name while he was seriously ill about four years ago and it was used to withdraw around Rs 91 lakh from his bank accounts through 12 cheques.

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He has further alleged that his signatures were forged on 23 other cheques, through which around Rs 55 lakh was withdrawn. The complaint also alleges that forged documents and a power of attorney were used in connection with a car registered in his name.

The complainant has sought a detailed investigation into the alleged role of other persons, including bank employees. He has also sought forensic examination of bank records, cheques, signatures, the power of attorney and notary records.

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Gaurav Jain denied the allegations, saying the cases were politically motivated. He claimed the complainant’s father was his real uncle and still lived with his family.