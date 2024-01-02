Gidderbaha youth found dead in Canada

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, January 1

A youngster from Gidderbaha, who was scheduled to return here from Scarborough in Canada next week, was found dead under mysterious circumstances there on December 30.

Deceased Karan Singh Masoun’s mother Preet Masoun has appealed to the government to help them in bringing the body here. The boy had gone to Canada five years ago.

Neetu, a maternal uncle of the deceased, said, “We got a phone call on December 30 that two boys, including Karan, are found dead in a room. We don’t even know the cause of the death. We are told that there will be an expense of nearly Rs 27 lakh to bring back the body.” Meanwhile, some social activists in Gidderbaha announced to give Rs 5 lakh in charity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada #Muktsar