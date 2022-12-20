Sangat Singh Gilzian sent back from IGI Airport

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 19

Former minister Sangat Singh Gilzian, booked by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in an alleged corruption case, was sent back from the IGIA, New Delhi, on Sunday morning when he reached the airport to go abroad.

As per information confirmed by the Vigilance Bureau today, the bureau had issued a lookout notice against him when he was booked in the corruption case. He has been on bail since September.

As per bureau officials, Gilzian will need permit from a court before leaving India.

#Punjab Vigilance Bureau #sangat singh gilzian