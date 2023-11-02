Ginners shut shop over move to recover arrears

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 1

Cotton ginning mills have shut shop across the state in protest against the government’s bid to recover arrears of the tax imposed on their industry several years ago.

The closing down of the ginning industry comes at a time when arrival of cotton in the mandis is at its peak and these mill owners are its main buyers. The Cotton Corporation of India has also not bought the crop so far, also referred to as white gold, in the state.

Bhagwan Das Bansal, patron of Punjab Cotton Mills and Ginning Association, said the issue dated back to 2005, when the then Punjab Government had imposed 2 per cent Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess on cotton mill owners on purchase of cotton. “The cotton mill owners fought against this cess for a long time and finally in 2013 a notification was issued to waive this cess. At that time, the cess due towards the mills was to the tune of Rs 290 crore. The then government waived the cess, but no decision was taken regarding the arrears. The result was that the original cess of Rs 290 crore has now become nearly Rs 1,000 crore with interest,” he said.

The Revenue and Excise Department has been made the nodal agency for recovery of old dues from cotton mill owners.