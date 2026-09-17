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Home / Punjab / Gippy Grewal alleges Air Canada downgraded him from business to economy, threatened to remove him from flight

Gippy Grewal alleges Air Canada downgraded him from business to economy, threatened to remove him from flight

Punjabi actor-singer says airline staff offered no explanation or apology; Air Canada apologises and seeks booking details

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:59 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Grewal shared his experience on X (formerly Twitter), alleging that he was travelling on Air Canada flight AC1504 from Toronto to Newark in the US when he was moved from Business Class to Economy.
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Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal has accused Air Canada of giving him a “really bad experience” after he was allegedly seated in Economy Class despite having paid for a Business Class ticket.

Grewal shared his experience on X (formerly Twitter), alleging that he was travelling on Air Canada flight AC1504 from Toronto to Newark in the US when he was moved from Business Class to Economy.

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“Really bad experience with @AirCanada on AC1504. I paid for business class and they put me in economy,” Grewal wrote.

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Gippy Grewal alleges airline threatened to remove him

According to Grewal, when he questioned the airline staff about the change, he was told that nothing could be done.

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He quoted the response as: “It happened, we can’t do anything. You can take the flight or leave it.”

Grewal alleged that the staff did not offer even a simple apology. He said that when he continued asking why his seat had been changed, he was instead told that he could be removed from the flight.

“I wasn’t asking for anything extra. I was only asking for the business class seat I paid for and an explanation,” he wrote.

Grewal said his grievance was not about seeking special treatment but about receiving the service he had paid for and being given a reason for the downgrade.

Air Canada responds to Gippy Grewal

The actor’s post drew significant attention on social media. Following the post, Air Canada responded on X and apologised to Grewal for the experience.

The airline asked him to share his booking reference and complete details through direct message so that it could investigate the matter.

Air Canada, however, has not publicly explained why Grewal was allegedly moved to Economy Class despite his Business Class booking.

The circumstances surrounding the alleged downgrade, including the reason for the seat change and whether any compensation was offered, remain unclear.

Gippy Grewal is a prominent figure in the Punjabi entertainment industry and has worked as a singer, actor and filmmaker.

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