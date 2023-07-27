Girdawari set to begin in areas where water has receded: Punjab Government

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, July 26

Even as the adjoining state of Haryana has decided to offer a flood compensation amount of Rs 15,000 per acre for the crop loss, the Punjab Government is still to work out its final amount for the same.

Revenue Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa, who was here to attend Kargil Vijay Divas function in the city, said: “There has been a large-scale destruction due to floods. The quantum of loss varies at various locations. We are planning paddy re-transplantation in the affected areas. If the plan works out, we shall have to look at that aspect also and accordingly work out a formula.”

The minister said: “Girdawari won’t be as simple as it seems. There are some areas which have got completely dried out. We are in the process of sending our teams to such areas. They will also assess as to how the soil has got affected. In several areas, the flood water is still standing and threat still remains. We cannot get the property or crop loss assessed in such areas as of now. We cannot get girdawari done twice. It has to be correct and done only once.”

The minister hinted that his government would be extra-cautious as they do not want any politics to spark off from the issue. The government also seems to be wary of any protests from the farmer unions and intends to take them also in the loop.

Regarding death compensation, Jimpa said: “We have decided this amount to be Rs 4 lakh. Nearly 40 deaths have occurred. I have sought complete report from all districts with all documentation. Once the DCs submit me this report, we shall release this amount”. Notably, Haryana, too, has announced the same amount in death cases due to floods.

The minister said Punjab had been sanctioned Rs 220 crore from the Centre for flood relief. “On our part, we had already released an amount of Rs 105 crore for the purpose”, he said.

42 killed in floods so far