Girl dead, boy critical after taking poison

A 19-year-old girl died while a 20-year-old youth is battling for life after the two allegedly consumed poison behind the bus stand here on Sunday afternoon.

Passersby spotted them lying unconscious in the bushes and alerted the police.

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The police rushed them to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared the girl, identified as Kusumjit Kaur, dead. The youth, identified as Krishan Singh, was initially admitted to AIIMS, Bathinda, and later shifted to a private hospital.

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Yadwinder Singh, SHO of the Kotwali police station, said the police had started efforts to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident, but the girl’s family had refused to initiate legal proceedings. The police said both knew each other, but the circumstances surrounding the incident would become clearer after the youth’s statement is recorded.