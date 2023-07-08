 Girl dies by suicide : The Tribune India

Girl dies by suicide

An 18-year-old girl died by suicide on Friday in Gidderanwali village. - File photo



Our Correspondent

Abohar: An 18-year-old girl died by suicide on Friday in Gidderanwali village. Her body was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her house. Her parents told the police they had gone to the fields leaving her alone in the house. OC

2 drivers pilfering diesel caught

Chandigarh: Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Friday said two drivers pilfering 35 litres of diesel were caught. The minister said Rajpal Singh, driver of Ropar PUNBUS depot, was caught red-handed pilfering 20 litres of diesel. Lakhwinder Singh, driver of Muktsar Sahib depot, was found to have pilfered 15 litres of diesel. Two drivers Baldev Singh and Harpal Singh were caught diverting bus from its scheduled route. TNS

Rs 3 cr allocated for bhawan

Chandigarh: The Empowerment and Minorities Minister, Dr Baljit Kaur, said Rs 3 crore had been allocated for the construction of Dr BR Ambedkar Bhawan in Tarn Taran district. She said land had been acquired for bhawan. TNS

Two more inducted into PAC

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the inclusion of Jasbir Singh Gill (Dimpa) and Bharat Bhushan Ashu in the political affairs committee (PAC) of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee , a press release issued by the AICC said on Friday. TNS

Drugs, sedative tablets seized

Abohar: The police have seized 13,750 sedative tablets from Mohd Razak, 29-gm heroin from Gobind Singh and Sumit near Sadhuwali village, 14,600 intoxicating tablets from Sunil Kumar and Daleep Singh of Maujam village, 5,500 sedative tablets from Narayan Singh of Ghattianwali Bodla village, 6-gm heroin each from Sunny and Praveen, 70-gm heroin from Hardeep Singh and Mandeep Singh of Amar Singh Wala village and 13-gm heroin from Bharat Sandhu.

