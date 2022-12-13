Girl dies in mishap

Sangrur: An 18-year-old girl died in a scooter-truck collision in Malerkota city on Monday. The truck driver, Birender Singh, has been arrested. The girl, Payal Preet, was riding with her relative, who escaped unhurt. The police have registered a case against the truck driver. TNS
VB nabs ASI in graft case
Chandigarh: The Vigilance Bureau has arrested ASI Karmjit Singh, posted at city police station, Balachaur, for accepting bribe. The complainant, Diksha, alleged that the ASI demanded Rs 5,000 as bribe to take action on a complaint lodged by her, for which he accepted Rs 1,000 from her mother in this regard. TNS
Gherao on December 20
Sangrur: Farmers, under the banner of Canal Water Prapati Sangharash Committee, have announced that they would gherao the office of the Malerkotla MLA, Mohammad Jamil Ur Rehman, if he fails to apologise publicly by December 19 for allegedly using foul language against them. The MLA has denied the allegations. TNS
Man found hanging
Muktsar: A 42-year-old man, Vinod Kumar of Sirsa in Haryana, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a hotel room in Malout town on Monday. The deceased’s wife told the police her husband was depressed as a woman had been blackmailing him and demanding Rs 10 lakh from him.
