Girl held with 17-gm heroin

Muktsar: The Malout police have arrested a girl allegedly carrying 17-gm heroin near the truck union office on Friday. The accused resides in Malout town. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act. TNS
BSF seizes 1.5-kg narcotics
Chandigarh: The BSF has seized 1.5 kg of narcotics from two plastic bottles that were floating down the Sutlej river along the IB in Ferozepur sector on Saturday. Around 11.30 am, jawans observed suspicious articles near Rao-ke village. On examining the articles, two plastic bottles, wrapped in blue polythene, were found. These contained heroin, said an official. TNS
Man sells ‘intoxicants’, held
Muktsar: The police have arrested a chemist for allegedly selling intoxicants without prescription at Ghumiara village. The accused has been identified as Rakesh Kumar of Dabwali. A video of a drug addict had gone viral on social media, wherein he accused the chemist of selling intoxicant tablets and capsules.
