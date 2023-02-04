Girl raped in Moga

Tribune News Service

Moga, February 3

A 15-year-old mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped by a 60-year-old man at Landeke village in Moga, said police officials on Friday. The medical checkup of the girl confirmed that she was raped and physically assaulted.

The victim’s family members alleged that Jaswinder Singh of Landeke village took her to an undisclosed place and raped her.

A case has been registered under Section 376, IPC, and Section 6, POCSO Act, at the Moga City-I police station. “We have raided his residence several times but he was not found there. Raids are being conducted at some of his possible hideouts. Efforts are on to nab him,” police officials said.