Girl raped in Moga

Moga, February 3
A 15-year-old mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped by a 60-year-old man at Landeke village in Moga, said police officials on Friday. The medical checkup of the girl confirmed that she was raped and physically assaulted.
The victim’s family members alleged that Jaswinder Singh of Landeke village took her to an undisclosed place and raped her.
A case has been registered under Section 376, IPC, and Section 6, POCSO Act, at the Moga City-I police station. “We have raided his residence several times but he was not found there. Raids are being conducted at some of his possible hideouts. Efforts are on to nab him,” police officials said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Banking system resilient, assure Sitharaman and RBI amid Adani stock rout
Central bank says it remains vigilant and continues to monit...
SBI's overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman; none against shares
Non-fund exposure is limited to letters of credit and perfor...
Punjab Cabinet gives nod to remit sentence of 5 prisoners; Navjot Singh Sidhu's name not on list
Former PPCC chief Sidhu will be eligible to walk out of jail...
J-K: Houses develop cracks in Doda village, 19 families shifted to temporary shelters
SDM refused to compare the situation to that in Uttarakhand’...
Chennai firm recalls eye drops after 1 death, vision loss cases in US
The recall has been attributed to possible microbial contami...