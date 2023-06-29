Girl sowing paddy electrocuted

Ferozepur, June 28
In a tragic incident, a teenaged girl, who was sowing paddy in fields at Nawa Qila village, reportedly got electrocuted.
The deceased has been identified as Parveen Kaur (16). The victim was sowing paddy along with her parents when she accidentally touched a live electricity wire. “She was a Class XI student. She used to help her parents in fields. She felt thirsty and went to a tubewell to drink water where her hand touched an open wire,” said Randhir Singh, sarpanch of Nawa Qila village.
Uttam Singh and Amandeep Kaur, parents of the deceased, demanded relief from the government.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nod to Rs 3.7L cr farm plan with 'go organic' message
Govt rolls out PM-PRANAM to promote eco-friendly manure
Sugarcane price hiked by Rs 10, to fetch Rs 315/quintal
Cane FRP has gone up by Rs 105 since 2014
AAP lends in-principle support to UCC, calls for wider debate
Congress-led Oppn flags ‘polarisation bid’ | AIMPLB to oppos...
Big R&D push, Cabinet approves Bill to set up National Research Foundation
Focus on strategic areas | Rs 50K cr earmarked till 2027-28