Girl sowing paddy electrocuted

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, June 28

In a tragic incident, a teenaged girl, who was sowing paddy in fields at Nawa Qila village, reportedly got electrocuted.

The deceased has been identified as Parveen Kaur (16). The victim was sowing paddy along with her parents when she accidentally touched a live electricity wire. “She was a Class XI student. She used to help her parents in fields. She felt thirsty and went to a tubewell to drink water where her hand touched an open wire,” said Randhir Singh, sarpanch of Nawa Qila village.

Uttam Singh and Amandeep Kaur, parents of the deceased, demanded relief from the government.