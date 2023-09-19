Girl student’s death: Punjabi University protest suspended after Patiala admn assures pupils of probe

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 18

After high-level meetings, Punjabi University students on Monday suspended their protest that had begun after the death of campus student Jashandeep Kaur. The district administration has assured the students of a thorough investigation into the whole affair within 21 days.

The United Sikh Students’ Federation (USSF), Sath, the SOI and the Secular Youth Federation of India (SYFI) had called for a peaceful protest, demanding the registration of a case against the accused professor, taking all responsibilities from him and cancellation of the police case against students. The protesters were joined by the girl’s family, farmers and a few politicians.

Senior district administrative officials, including Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, SDM Ismat Vijay Singh, SSP Varun Sharma and SP city Sarfaraz Alam also held a meeting with Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind and the deceased girl’s family. Gangster-turned-politician Lakha Sidana also reached the site.

Sawhney later said the administration had announced that it would start an inquiry into the students’ allegations by a retired judge along with child specialist Dr Harshinder Kaur, as the matter pertains to complaints of women students.

The DC said, “If any woman also feels aggrieved, she may contact this special team.” She said a two-member inquiry report and a police report regarding the case registered against students will be submitted in 21 days. VC Professor Arvind said the concerned professor will not be able to unduly influence the inquiry.

Jathedar, Takht Damdama Sahib, and ex-Jathedar, Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh, in a video message, sought a high-level probe into the students’ allegations.

