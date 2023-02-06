Girl students to be honoured

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 5

Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said a photo gallery has been set up at the District Administration Complex in Ferozepur to honour the girl students, who have excelled in academics, sports, music etc, under the “Meri Pehchan” campaign.

Their achievements have been shown through graffiti on three flyovers in Sangrur.

