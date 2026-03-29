'Give BJP a chance,' says Haryana CM after he slams AAP, Congress in Punjab

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said today that we live in an era where an informed public observes, understands and makes decisions based on experience. The people of Punjab first gave the Congress party, and then the Aam Aadmi Party, a chance. Both made grand promises, but today, every section of Punjab is asking — Where have those promises gone, and where is the change that was promised?

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Addressing a gathering in Kurali, Punjab, on Sunday, the Chief Minister said the Aam Aadmi Party claims to represent honesty. Yet under their rule, issues like drug addiction, crime, lawlessness, financial crises and deteriorating law and order remain rampant. In contrast, the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is guided by the principle of “sabka saath, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas” — everyone’s support, everyone’s trust and everyone’s effort.

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Nayab Singh Saini asked, “How long can politics be built on lies? When the winds of truth blow, the picture will change.” He emphasized that Punjab needs a double-engine government — one that not only makes promises, but also has the capacity to fulfill them.

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“Now, give the BJP a chance. I assure you that we will honour your trust and take Punjab to new heights of development,” he said. He added that the upcoming elections will shape Punjab’s future — a choice for the prosperity of every farm and business, for employment opportunities and for the future of children.

He concluded by affirming that the BJP has clear policies, unwavering intentions and a commitment to development. Applying this model in Punjab will make the state prosperous secure, and progressive once again.

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The Chief Minister said that the work of the double-engine government in Haryana over the past 11 years tells a story of positive change in the lives of ordinary people. The government ensured transparent governance, making certain that the benefits of various schemes reached all citizens without discrimination. By eliminating the system of “kharchi parchi,” nearly 2,00,000 youth were given jobs based on merit.

Today, the youth of Haryana proudly acknowledge that they are reaping the rewards of their hard work.

Saini highlighted the launch of the Deendayal Lado Laxmi Yojana, aimed at providing economic and social security to women and girls in Haryana. Under this scheme, financial assistance of Rs 2,100 is provided to beneficiaries. Till date, Rs 834 crore has been disbursed to 9,56,000 women and girls. In contrast, the Punjab government has failed to release the promised funds to women, and even after more than four years, it remains indifferent to their needs.

The Chief Minister said that under the government’s initiative, poor women in Haryana are receiving gas cylinders for just Rs 500 per month to run their kitchens. Under this scheme, approximately Rs 243 crore has been deposited into the bank accounts of around 14.38 lakh eligible women across the state.

He added that farmers’ welfare remains central to government policies. All 24 crops in Haryana are being procured at the minimum support price. So far, Rs 1,64,000 crore has been deposited into the accounts of 12 lakh farmers for crop purchases. Over the past 11 years, Rs 16,160 crore has been provided to farmers as compensation for crop loss under the PMFBY. Additionally, under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Rs 7,562 crore has been deposited in 22 instalments into the accounts of approximately 20.18 lakh farmers.

The Chief Minister further said that crop residue management machines are being provided to farmers at a 50 per cent subsidy to support stubble management. To date, 1,10,767 machines have been subsidised. He also highlighted the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana, designed to protect farmers from fluctuations in market prices. This scheme covers 21 horticultural crops, including 14 vegetables, two spices, and five fruits. So far, incentives totaling Rs 177 crore have been directly transferred to the bank accounts of 38,334 farmers under this initiative.