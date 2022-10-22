Give equal treatment to women, especially in property rights: Punjab and Haryana HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 21

Standing up for the well-being of daughters of estranged couples, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted that it expected more people to do their bit for equal treatment to women by buying properties for them during divorce proceedings.

Shared parenting The concept of shared parenting can be extended at the initial stage, when parties approach the police station making complaints under Sections 498-A/506 of the IPC and Section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. High Court Bench

The assertion came as the Division Bench of Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Nidhi Gupta described as “progressive” the attitude of two men, who bought plots to secure future of their daughters.

Available information suggests that the husbands were brothers and the wives sisters. As the matter came up separately for hearing, the Bench observed that the statement of the couples was recorded pursuant to the settlement between the parties. In each case, a draft of Rs 10 lakh was handed over to the wife, along with the copy of the property’s registry.

The Bench added it would, at the current juncture, like to take a moment to appreciate the steps taken by the appellant-husband, who bought a 7.5-marla plot to secure his daughter’s future. “In this country, it is imperative that young girls/women be secured and empowered. In our view, this will lead to a more harmonious and equitable society. We expect that more such people will adopt this progressive attitude and do their bit in like manner for equal treatment to women, especially in rights in property,” the Bench asserted.

Before parting with the orders, the Bench added there would, in this manner, be less bitterness in mind of the daughter towards her father and the concept of shared parenting would lead to balanced development of the young girl.

The Bench added the fact that the parties belonged to a village made their action even more appreciable. “This is being appreciated and it is expected that in future also, the daughter will be secured. In view of the settlement/agreement, the present appeal is allowed. Parties are granted divorce under Section 13-B of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955,” the Bench asserted.

The husbands in both the cases were represented by advocate Ran Vijay Singh and advocate Manoj Kumar Sood appeared for the wives. The Bench has already advocated “shared parenting”, while making it clear that the concept could be suggested to the “parties” when they approach the police for lodging complaints alleging cruelty and other offences.

The direction came after the Bench observed that the court was seized of a number of cases in which a child’s emotional and psychological requirements were not being properly taken into account while deciding the divorce petitions filed by the parents under the Hindu Marriage Act.