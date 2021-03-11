Give Home Dept to Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, says Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Amritsar, May 18
Coming out in favour of former IGP Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, who is now an AAP MLA from Amritsar North, former MLA Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu has expressed her resentment for ignoring him in the state Cabinet.
Tagging the office of the Punjab CM and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter, she posted her recommendation of handing over the Home portfolio to Kunwar in a tweet, sayingm, “Crime in Punjab is crossing all limits. I refuse to understand why such a capable and senior IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh is not being posted as Home Minister.
In another tweet, she wrote “no one dared to commit any crime because they were caught within hours and punished. Also no VIP dared to call him to do wrong. Gangsters disappeared and snatchers and thieves were nowhere. Request from Punjabis”.
#arvind kejriwal #kunwar vijay partap singh #navjot kaur sidhu
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Flood condition worsens in Assam, landlsides in Arunachal; 9 dead
1,413 villages are under water and Nagaon is the worst hit d...
US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada
Monkeypox typically begins with a flu-like illness and swell...
Biden to travel to Japan for Quad Summit, have bilateral meetings with Modi
Formed with Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, ...
S&P Global Ratings lowers India's growth forecast to 7.3 per cent, RBI mulls rate hike
World Bank and IMF still have higher growth projections of 8...
Fresh heatwave spell to hit region today
Maximum temperature likely to rise by 2-3°C in Northwest Ind...