Give Home Dept to Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, says Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 18

Coming out in favour of former IGP Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, who is now an AAP MLA from Amritsar North, former MLA Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu has expressed her resentment for ignoring him in the state Cabinet.

Tagging the office of the Punjab CM and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter, she posted her recommendation of handing over the Home portfolio to Kunwar in a tweet, sayingm, “Crime in Punjab is crossing all limits. I refuse to understand why such a capable and senior IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh is not being posted as Home Minister.



In another tweet, she wrote “no one dared to commit any crime because they were caught within hours and punished. Also no VIP dared to call him to do wrong. Gangsters disappeared and snatchers and thieves were nowhere. Request from Punjabis”.

