Give incentive for not burning stubble: Farmers

Muktsar, October 10
Not even a single stubble-burning incident has been reported in Muktsar district during the ongoing paddy procurement season, which started from October 1. Till Sunday evening, 2,335 MT paddy had arrived in mandis of the district.
Gurpreet Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer, Muktsar, said, “Officials of the Agriculture Department, Pollution Control Board and Revenue Department are keeping an eye over stubble-burning incidents. However, just one such incident has to come to our notice at Chak Dohak village and that too is not genuine.”
Meanwhile, farmers said the state government should give incentive to those farmers, who do not burn the crop residue.
Agriculture experts said the paddy arrival would pickup after October 15.
#Agriculture #Environment #Muktsar #Pollution #stubble burning
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court Collegium names 2 who opposed CJI's method for appointing judges
Makes public details of recent controversy
Hate speeches need to be stopped: Supreme Court
Produce transcripts of Yati Narsinghanand’s interview, activ...
How Mulayam Singh ‘piloted’ the Sukhoi into the IAF
Mulayam Singh, put aside his years of anti-congress and anti...
EAM S Jaishankar chides Canada on Khalistani activity
Says freedom being misused by forces advocating bigotry
India gets fourth set of Swiss bank account details
Mostly linked to businessmen, NRIs included