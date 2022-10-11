Give incentive for not burning stubble: Farmers

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, October 10

Not even a single stubble-burning incident has been reported in Muktsar district during the ongoing paddy procurement season, which started from October 1. Till Sunday evening, 2,335 MT paddy had arrived in mandis of the district.

Gurpreet Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer, Muktsar, said, “Officials of the Agriculture Department, Pollution Control Board and Revenue Department are keeping an eye over stubble-burning incidents. However, just one such incident has to come to our notice at Chak Dohak village and that too is not genuine.”

Meanwhile, farmers said the state government should give incentive to those farmers, who do not burn the crop residue.

Agriculture experts said the paddy arrival would pickup after October 15.

#Agriculture #Environment #Muktsar #Pollution #stubble burning