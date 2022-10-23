Give more time to cultivate land across fencing: Farmers to BSF

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, October 22

Farmers of border districts of state, including Fazilka, under the banner of the Punjab Border Area Kisan Union met Border Security Force Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh in Delhi recently to discuss the problems being faced by them in cultivating their lands across the barbed wire fencing in border belts since decades.

Union’s district president Sham Lal said the faulty fencing erected years ago even up to 2-km inside the Indian Territory from the International Border had been posing a lot of problems for them.

They pleaded that their fields were left unattended from dusk to dawn resulting in damage to crops by wild boars from Pakistan for which no suitable compensation was paid to them. They are also not being allowed to sow crops of tall height across the fencing due to security reasons. They have demanded more time to go across the fencing to look after their crops.

Union’s vice-president Subhash Chander demanded that arrangement of fire extinguishers be made there to deal with any fire emergency in agricultural fields across the fencing.