Give regular jobs: Health workers

Bathinda, March 24
Members of the NHM Joint Front Punjab in Sangat block submitted a memorandum of demands to Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan, seeking regularisation of services.
The union members lauded the announcement made by the AAP government that 35,000 contractual employees would be regularised.
“The successive governments have ignored our genuine demand of regularisation and forced us to work on meagre salaries. Many of us have been rendering the services for past over 10 years. We have high hopes from the government,” Union convener Narendar Kumar said. —
