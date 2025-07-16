Given necessary directions: Pralhad Joshi after Bhagwant Mann demands quick rice movement 

After last year’s delayed procurement crisis due to storage constraints, the Centre has directed necessary action to enable the Punjab government to create additional space for rice storage and aid procurement from farmers.

Food minister Pralhad Joshi gave the required orders after a review meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here on Wednesday.

After the meeting, Joshi said the Punjab CM met him at his residence and the discussion centred on farmers’ welfare and food grain procurement.

"Issues revolved around rice procurement from Punjab, optimal use of covered storage godowns, and approval of private godowns under the Food Corporation of India. I have directed the department to look into the issues and take necessary action. The Centre remains firmly committed to the welfare of Punjab’s farmers and to ensuring a transparent, efficient and farmer-friendly procurement system," said the minister.

Mann sought Joshi’s intervention for the release of the state’s pending share of over Rs 9,000 crore related to the Rural Development Fund (RDF) and Market Fees.

A state government release said the CM also raised the issue of non-allowance of RDF since the Kharif Marketing Season, 2021-22, and insufficient allowance of Market Fees since the Rabi Marketing Season, 2022–23.

"The Chief Minister emphasised that the purpose of RDF is to promote agriculture and rural infrastructure, including the development of rural roads, marketing infrastructure, storage facilities in mandis, and automation and mechanisation of mandis. He said that despite amending the Punjab Rural Development Act, 1987, in accordance with the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) guidelines, the RDF has not been released since KMS 2021–22. Bhagwant Mann said Rs 7,737.27 crore under the RDF and Rs 1,836.62 crore under Market Fees are still pending from the Union Government," the statement said.

Mann noted that this non-reimbursement had impacted the development and maintenance of rural infrastructure and rural economy. He said the Mandi Board and Rural Development Board are struggling to repay loans, maintain existing infrastructure, and create new facilities for rural development.

“Mann urged the Union minister to release the pending funds at the earliest in the larger public interest. The CM also highlighted the persistent shortage of covered storage space in the state over the past two years. During KMS 2023–24, he said the shortage led to the extension of the delivery period for milled rice up to September 30, 2024," the Punjab CMO said.