DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Glaring errors found in SCERT Class V maths exam

Glaring errors found in SCERT Class V maths exam

It is for the first time that SCERT is conducting the primary class exams, instead of the PSEB
article_Author
Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:20 PM Mar 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Anxiety gripped teachers and Class V students of government primary schools across the state owing to glaring mistakes found in the maths exam being conducted by the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) on Monday.

From printing errors to leaving inadequate space for answer, the teachers had to make frantic calls to their seniors regarding the problem.

To cover its mistake, the department — instead of issuing a letter — circulated a message in the departmental WhatsApp group asking the teachers not to upload the marks of the paper till further order.

Advertisement

Citing examples, a teacher said in question number 22, there was a printing error — it was asking place value instead of the required face value.

Questioning the conduct of the exams, the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) has sought an inquiry into the matter. It has raised concerns over the mismanagement in the conduct of exams. Flagging the issue, Vikram Dev, president of DTH, said the exams are supposed to start at 9 am, but it started at 10 am as the papers reached the school late. Instead of calling the centre heads for collection of the papers at 7 am, the papers should have been handed over a day ahead of the scheduled exam, he said.

Advertisement

It is for the first time that the state council for education research and training (SCERT) is conducting the primary class exams, instead of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper