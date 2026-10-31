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Home / Punjab / GMADA Chief Engineer was pressured to favour realtor: ED

GMADA Chief Engineer was pressured to favour realtor: ED

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Rajmeet Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:06 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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The GMADA office in Phase 8, Mohali. File
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GMADA Chief Engineer Ajay Garg has claimed before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that senior officers pressured him to prepare a favourable report using the expression “partially feasible”, in the case of alleged waiver of Rs 47 crore dues granted to Remigate Build Estates Pvt Ltd, a realtor developing a 1.13-acre food-court site in Sector 62, Mohali. The ED has not disclosed the names of the senior officers.

On the basis of the Chief Engineer’s report, the then Estate Officer, Hardeep Singh, had moved the waiver case for approval in a GMADA meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary-cum-Chairman KAP Sinha.

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The central agency has placed the information before the Adjudicating Authority under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, at Delhi, while justifying the retention of records and other material seized during a three-day search operation at the GMADA office in Mohali last month.

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The ED informed the adjudicating authority that senior GMADA officials acted in collusion with promoters to grant alleged favours and for personal benefit.

The ED has summoned Hardeep Singh and Additional Chief Administrator Amarinder Singh Malhi in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Remigate case.

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The food court site was allotted to Remigate in September 2015 at a reserve price of Rs 32.50 crore. After issuing a show-cause notice to the realtor over non-payment of dues, GMADA, in a U-turn, acknowledged that deficiencies on the part of the Estate Office delayed execution of the commercial project. Based on an Estate Office report, the authority revised the effective date of allotment to February 2022.

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